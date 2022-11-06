A new bowling alley which promises to be “more than a bowling alley” is opening in Edinburgh’s New Town very soon. Roxy Lanes will open its doors in 26 Rose Street on Friday, November 18, offering customers ten pin bowling, “batting” cages, karaoke, ice-free curling, pool, and more.

It’s the first Scottish venue for the chain, which has has branches down south in Liverpool, Manchester, Sheffield, Birmingham, Leeds, Bristol and Nottingham. As well as entertainment, Roxy Lanes has a cocktail menu and offers food – from pizza to nibbles and “roxy dogs”, their take on a hot dog.

Roxy Lanes is opening in Edinburgh's Rose Lane this month (Roxy Lanes Facebook)

Prices range from £9-£11 for ten pin bowling, £24-£30 an hour for karaoke, £24-£30 per half hour for batting cages and £14-£16 per half hour for ice-free curling. Off peak pricing is available from Sunday to Wednesday, with peak pricing applied from Thursday through to Saturday.

According to its website, Roxy Lanes will be open from 11am to 1am every day. Bookings are already being taken on the Roxy Lanes website, roxyballroom.co.uk/edinburgh