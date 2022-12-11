An Edinburgh burger restaurant has announced its sudden closure after less than a year in Haymarket. Burger Mama Westside closed its Haymarket Terrace premises on Saturday night (December 10) after owners said business was “no longer viable”.

In a statement posted on Instagram, Burger Mama said: “Dear loyal Burger Lovers we’re very sad to bring you the news that Burger Mama Westside must close. The hospitality landscape has changed dramatically in the past year; the rising costs of energy and stock combined with our refusal to compromise on quality has meant business is no longer viable at the Haymarket location.”

However, Burger Mama still has a base at the Lioness of Leith pub in Duke Street. The post said: “Fear not, our mothership restaurant at the Lioness of Leith remains strong and we shall consolidate, regroup and plan our next move! A massive thanks to our staff and to all our customers for your support over the past year! We hope to see you at Burger Mama @ The Lioness of Leith very soon!”

Burger Mama has announced the closure of its Haymarket restaurant (Burger Mama Instagram)

Burger Mama opened its first solo burger joint in Haymarket in February this year, serving gourmet burgers including a range of vegan options. It has served burgers at the Lioness of Leith since 2018.

The closure comes in a backdrop of businesses suffering with soaring heating bills and customers – themselves struggling with the cost of living – eating out less. In November Philly’s diner and Pie Not? were among the eateries to announce their sudden closure.