Owners of the George put the landmark building up for sale, after plans to turn it into flats were rejected.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Campaigners’ offer to buy the former George cinema and bingo hall in Portobello has been rejected, leaving the future of the iconic building uncertain.

Company Buckley Building Ltd knocked back the offer from local group the Friends of The George to buy and restore the historic building on Bath Street, amid fears it would fall to ‘rack and ruin’. It has cast doubt over the future of the landmark, which was put up for sale earlier this year following several failed attempts over the years to redevelop it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The current owners have twice failed to get consent to demolish The George and turn it into private flats, after controversial plans to build 20 high-end flats were met with strong local opposition. Friends of the George group said they are disappointed their bid was blocked, after they secured cash from a private, anonymous benefactor.

The George on Bath Street, Portobello

But the group, which has led the campaign to save the much-loved building, has vowed not to give up the fight to restore it to its former glory. The group wants to see it brought back to life as a community asset.

Friends of the George group chair Mikey Davidson said: “We were naturally disappointed to have our offer rejected. It is sad to see the continued dilapidation of The George. Our aim remains to try and purchase the building and to restore it as a community asset, in line with the vision we’ve outlined so we will continue to look at how this may be achieved.”

The George stopped trading as a cinema in 1974 and had alterations completed to convert it to a commercial bingo hall. Royal George Bingo club closed its doors in 2016 and the building has lain empty since. The fenced off C-listed building has been branded an “eyesore”, with foliage growing out of it and “visible signs of deterioration”. A site inspection by the Scottish Government found it to be in a ‘squalid’ state.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But after pledging to restore key features including the celebrated Art Deco façade, owners recently applied to have The George ‘delisted’. The move was refused by Historic Environment Scotland, which ruled that the building continues to meet the criteria of special architectural and historic interest. This means that there will be no statutory change to the current ‘C’ listing designation.

Following the failed bid to buy the building, Friends of The George have now vowed to step up plans to save it. The group has issued a call to local people for photos, artworks and memories of The George, for an exhibition about the building and its special place at the heart of the Portobello community. It's hoped this will be held next year.