Edinburgh Castle of Light: Local business helps light up city skyline at Kingdom of Colours launch

Edinburgh Castle welcomed visitors to experience the spectacular Castle of Light over the weekend as the iconic landmark illuminates the city’s skyline once again this winter.

At the official launch on Friday (November 18), Maurice Maguire, co-owner of Majestic Wedding Cars Edinburgh, had the honour of lighting up the night, having been nominated as a “much-loved local business” as part of Edinburgh Castle’s ‘colour of the community’ competition.

The family-run business was chosen to ‘switch on’ the lights at this year’s launch event following public nominations, highlighting just why the wedding car hire company adds colour to the community.

Maurice & Julia Maguire, co-owners of Majestic Wedding Cars Edinburgh and Rex the lion rampant

One nominee, a previous client of Majestic Wedding Cars Edinburgh, commended the company for their incredible service, attention to detail and dedication to the job – something that every bride looks for on her big day. For that, she said: “they deserved to win!”.

Maurice Maguire, co-owner of Majestic Wedding Cars Edinburgh, said: “It is a huge honour to be selected to switch on this year’s Castle of Light event.

“As a family-run business we pride ourselves on delivering a high standard of professional service to all our customers and it’s wonderful to be nominated in recognition of this.

“We’re extremely passionate about our work. Having been in business for over 34 years, we still pride ourselves on bringing joy to couples on one of the most important days of their lives. And now, on behalf of the whole family and business, we would like to thank the team behind Castle of Light and the client who nominated us for giving us this unforgettable experience.”

Creative Director Andy McGregor and Maurice & Julia Maguire co-owners of Majestic Wedding Cars Edinburgh.

Bursting with colour and spectacular illuminations, Castle of Light: A Kingdom of Colours offers visitors the chance to see the Castle in a whole new light, showcasing its story as ‘defender of the nation’.

With historic moments dating back over 800 years displayed through state-of-the-art projects across different thematic zones, this weekend’s guests were the first to see the mesmerising trail come to life.

Stephen Duncan, Director of Marketing and Engagement at Historic Environment Scotland (HES), which operates Edinburgh Castle, said: “With this year’s Castle of Light theme focussed on brightening up the city during the darker winter months with tales from times gone by, it was important that we also showcase those creating stories in the community today.

“As a local business which continues to brighten up people’s lives with their fantastic work, Majestic Wedding Cars Edinburgh proved to be the perfect candidate.

“Now that we’re officially open to the public, we hope our guests enjoy this year’s event as much as we enjoyed planning it.”

Castle of Light will run for six weeks over the festive period, on select dates until Friday, December 30. Ticketed entry slots will run every 15 minutes between 4.30pm and 7.30pm each evening, with last entry between 7.30pm and 7.45pm. The event closes at 9pm.

Tickets are also available for an ‘Access’ night taking place on Thursday, December 8, tailored to those with specific access needs, including autism and dementia.

To ensure that as many people as possible can experience the animated storytelling tour, the evening will feature a range of specific support, including British Sign Language interpretation and audio described tours, as well as a designated quiet space and ear defenders to help manage noise.

Standard adult tickets cost £20, with concession rates, family tickets and discounts for Historic Scotland members also available.

For more information and to get your tickets, visit www.CastleofLight.scot