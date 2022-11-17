Organisers of the light show were forced to cancel at the last minute, after the Met Office issued a yellow weather warning for heavy rain.

Edinburgh Castle announced the news on social media, writing: “We're very sorry to advise that due to today's weather warning, we have made the difficult decision to postpone our #CastleOfLight preview evening tonight (Thu 17 Nov). Ticket holders have been sent an email with further information.

“We have a fantastic show fully installed and ready to go, after months of hard work, and are extremely disappointed not to be going ahead as planned with #CastleOfLight tonight, however our priority is the safety of our visitors and staff.”

A preview event for Edinburgh Castle's 'Castle of Light' has been cancelled due to adverse weather. (Photo credit: Jane Barlow/PA Wire)

A spell of persistent and heavy rain hit the Capital this morning, and is set to continue throughout tonight and into Friday, with the weather warning remaining in place until 3pm tomorrow. The Met Office has warned that the persistent downpour could cause flooding and travel disruption in Edinburgh and the Lothians.

Today’s preview event has been cancelled, but the official opening of Castle of Light is currently set to go ahead on Friday, November 8. The event will run on selected dates throughout the festive period, until December 30. The festive show is returning for its third year, offering visitors the chance to see the castle in a whole new light this winter, with state-of-the-art projections, visuals, and storytelling.