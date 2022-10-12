Edinburgh’s Castle of Light reveals first look at the Kingdom of Colours

Bursting with colour and spectacular illuminations, the Kingdom of Colours theme promises to offer visitors the chance to see the castle in a whole new light this winter.

Set to showcase the castle’s stories as ‘defender of the nation’, the historic moments dating back 800 years will be displayed through many thematic zones.

This latest reveal, featuring captivating kaleidoscope patterns on St Margaret’s Chapel, teases what visitors can expect from the mesmerising 60-minute walking trail as general tickets go on sale to the public today (Wednesday, October 12).

A sneak peek of this year’s Castle of Light trail was unveiled to a group of lucky children from Royal Mile Primary School at a private viewing in Edinburgh Castle’s grounds.

Creative Director Andy McGregor, who is working alongside Double Take Projections, NL Productions and War Productions Ltd, in partnership with Historic Environment Scotland, on this year’s trail, said: “The countdown to Castle of Light is now on as we bring the community together through an fusion of colour and shared love of the country’s history.

“Drawing inspiration from kaleidoscope patterns, this year’s projections include a mix of geometric designs depicting stories from Scotland’s past, transforming the castle with light, sound and wonder like never before.

“Showcasing some of the new projections we have in development for this year’s event to the pupils from Royal Mile Primary School was a great opportunity to get them excited about history.

“As they ventured through the castle grounds, the children saw a sneak peek of just some of what the wonderous attraction has in store as it returns to the city for the third year.”

Castle of Light will run for six weeks over the festive period, on select dates from Friday 18 November to Friday 30 December.

Ticketed entry slots will run every 15 minutes between 4.30pm and 7.30pm each evening, with last entry between 7.30pm and 7.45pm. The event closes at 9pm.

Stephen Duncan, Director of Marketing and Engagement at Historic Environment Scotland (HES), which operates Edinburgh Castle, said: “We’re excited to be back for another year but this time we’re bringing together even more storytelling, music and extraordinary displays to build our biggest show to date.

“We felt it was important that we continued to bring light and joy to the capital during the darker months and while costs continue to rise – with many of us feeling the crunch of the cost of living crisis – we made the decision to cap our ticket prices in line with previous years.

“We hope that much of the community and visitors to the city are able to experience the wonder of Castle of Light in 2022.”

The walking trail is set to provide an unforgettable experience for all ages, with captivating projections telling stories of Scotland’s past. HES’s catering partner, Benugo, will be on site each night to offer guests a variety of hot drinks and tasty treats.

Standard adult tickets cost £20, with concession rates, family tickets and discounts for Historic Scotland members also available.

For more information and to get your tickets, visit www.CastleofLight.scot