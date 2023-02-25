News you can trust since 1873
Edinburgh Castles: 10 Scottish castles you can visit within an hour of Edinburgh, from Hailes Castle to Crichton Castle

Scotland is awash with beauty and history – here are some stunning castles you can see in the Edinburgh and Lothians area.

By Rachel Mackie
2 minutes ago

We here in Scotland love a good castle, and there are definitely plenty of them. Here are 10 castles you can visit in Edinburgh and the Lothians – and why they’re worth the trip.

1. Tantallon Castle

On the coast line along from North Berwick, Tantallon Castle makes for a breathtaking day out.

Photo: Frans Sellies

2. Craigmillar Castle

The stunning ruin of Craigmillar Castle is actually in Edinburgh itself, so this is a simple stroll or bus ride away, and is surrounded by some of the loveliest countryside in the area.

Photo: DEA / S. VANNINI

3. Crichton Castle

The stunning vista of Crichton Castle can be found in Midlothian, not too far a distance from Vogrie Country Park.

Photo: Sonya Kate Wilson

4. Dirleton Castle

Dirleton Castle can be found in the village of the same name, just outside of North Berwick, and boasts some incredible views.

Photo: arabs

