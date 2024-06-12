Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Edinburgh football match and online fundraiser to raise money for CHAS

A charity football match is to be held on Saturday at Leith Links in memory of a 17-year-old boy who sadly passed away last July.

The family of Jackson Chambers are looking to raise as much money as possible for CHAS Robin House Children’s Hospice, the charity that was such an incredible support to Jackson and his family, and the Balloch hospice continues to be a lifeline to so many other families across Scotland.

Jackson Chambers, who passed away on July 29, 2023, aged 17. | Sub

The match takes place at Leith Links on Saturday, June 15, at 1.30pm at the Leith Athletic pavilion. Jackson was born in Edinburgh with muscular dystrophy and went to Hermitage Park Nursery, before he moved to Ayr with his mother Claire.

Jackson’s dad Stuart Chambers, 46, from Lochend wants to raise as much money as possible in memory of Manchester United fan Jackson, who sadly passed away on July 29, 2023 at University Hospital Crosshouse in Kilmarnock.

Jackson's family at Robin House the day after his passing, all wearing strips of the team he loved and followed and went to watch - Manchester United. | Sub

He said: “Jackson was born with muscular dysphonia, and had complications in later life including heart failure.

“We want to raise as much money as possible for CHAS. They were a big help throughout his life, he would go up to Robin House frequently, they were great with him.

“The stuff they do for young people is amazing. So anything that helps other children there is very important to us as a family.

“As well as the match, we have got the Just Giving page and every little helps, just to give back to a charity that does so much for children with disabilities.”

Jackson pictured when he was younger, meeting Man Utd player Bastian Schweinsteiger. | Sub

Looking forward to Saturday’s charity football match, Stuart added: “I have got mixed emotions about it. All of Jackson’s family will be there including his step-dad Billy and his brother Nathan, and old school friends, as well as my friends. It will be an emotional day.

“It’s nice that everybody is coming together for Jackson, especially with the Euros on. We probably could have got four teams if it wasn’t for the Euros, as a lot of people are away to Germany.