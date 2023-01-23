News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Edinburgh Chinese New Year 2023: 8 of the best photos from the Capital's colourful celebrations

Edinburgh marked the start of the Year of the Rabbit in style with colourful Chinese New Year events.

By Jolene Campbell
6 hours ago
Updated 23rd Jan 2023, 3:36pm

Celebrations for the Chinese New Year began in central Edinburgh on Sunday (January 22) with Chinese traditions including lion dances, musicians and Han costumes. Free open-air festivities saw hundreds gather at the foot of the Mound and at the St James Quarter.

Shoppers celebrated at John Lewis by trying their hand at the art of Chinese calligraphy and by making traditional red banners to mark the Lunar New Year. Spectacular light projections onto Edinburgh Castle followed later in the evening along with further performances. More celebrations were scheduled for St Andrews, Stirling and Glasgow.

1. PIC LISA FERGUSON 22/01/20223 The Edinburgh Chinese Community celebrate Chinese New year with The Year of the Rabbit, at celebrations at The Mound this afternoon

Crowds gathered to watch traditional dances as Edinburgh marked Chinese New year in the city centre

Photo: LISA FERGUSON

Photo Sales

2. PIC LISA FERGUSON 22/01/20223 The Edinburgh Chinese Community celebrate Chinese New year with The Year of the Rabbit, at celebrations at The Mound this afternoon

The dances are meant to scare away evil spirits and to bring good luck

Photo: LISA FERGUSON

Photo Sales

3. PIC LISA FERGUSON 22/01/20223 The Edinburgh Chinese Community celebrate Chinese New year with The Year of the Rabbit, at celebrations at The Mound this afternoon

Little girl celebrates The Year of the Rabbit with traditional costume

Photo: LISA FERGUSON

Photo Sales

4. PIC LISA FERGUSON 22/01/20223 Chinese New year The Year of the Rabbit celebrations at The Mound

The free festivities draw big crowds in the Capital

Photo: LISA FERGUSON

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 2
EdinburghSt James QuarterEdinburgh CastleGlasgowSt Andrews