Edinburgh marked the start of the Year of the Rabbit in style with colourful Chinese New Year events.
Celebrations for the Chinese New Year began in central Edinburgh on Sunday (January 22) with Chinese traditions including lion dances, musicians and Han costumes. Free open-air festivities saw hundreds gather at the foot of the Mound and at the St James Quarter.
Shoppers celebrated at John Lewis by trying their hand at the art of Chinese calligraphy and by making traditional red banners to mark the Lunar New Year. Spectacular light projections onto Edinburgh Castle followed later in the evening along with further performances. More celebrations were scheduled for St Andrews, Stirling and Glasgow.
Crowds gathered to watch traditional dances as Edinburgh marked Chinese New year in the city centre
The dances are meant to scare away evil spirits and to bring good luck
Little girl celebrates The Year of the Rabbit with traditional costume
The free festivities draw big crowds in the Capital
