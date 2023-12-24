Carol singing is always a major part of the Christmas celebrations in Edinburgh every year, so we’ve taken a look back into our archives to find some great photos of carol singing in the Capital over the decades.
You know Santa is on his way when you hear carol singers belting out our favourite Christmas songs. We’ve found some incredible photos of carol singing across Edinburgh over the years, including on the street and in the city’s music venues and churches.
1. Platform singers
Carol singers in Waverley Station, Edinburgh ahead of Christmas in 1997. Photo: Archive
2. Star pupils
Carrick Knowe Primary School pupils singing carols as the Mound's Christmas tree lights were switched on in December 1984. Photo: Alan Macdonald
3. Politicians
Scottish politicians Margo MacDonald and Robin Cook join Santa Claus and carol singers for a carol service in aid of the homeless charity Shelter at Edinburgh's West End in December 1978. Photo: Joe Steele
4. Classical
Celloist Simon Turner of the Mozart Festival Orchestra and Alto Singer Laura Malcolm of the Consort of Voices duet together on stage after performing with their orchestra at the Usher Hall, Edinburgh; December 19, 2002. The Consort of Voices and the Mozart Festival Orchestra together performed their "Carols by Candlelight" a selection of choral favourites and Christmas Carols. Photo: Andrew Stuart