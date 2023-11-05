News you can trust since 1873
On November 6, 2003, a host of stars including Beyoncé, Justin Timerlake and Kylie Minogue came to Edinburgh for the MTV Europe Music Awards.

Edinburgh 2003: 12 photos of Beyoncé, Justin Timberlake, Kylie and more at MTV Europe Music Awards in Leith

The 2003 MTV Europe Music Awards in Edinburgh was a star-studded affair
Gary Flockhart
By Gary Flockhart
Published 5th Nov 2023, 04:55 GMT

November 6, 2003. It’s a date which will forever be ingrained in Edinburgh's history, and in the hearts and minds of all those lucky enough to be in attendance in Leith as the MTV Europe Music Awards came to town.

The event was a star-studded affair of the likes the Capital has never seen before or since, with A-list stars like Beyoncé, Justin Timberlake and Jay-Z picking up prizes, and Christina Aguilera, The Black Eyed Peas and Pink all performing live.

Locals were not able to attend the event, but instead were treated to an outdoor concert in Princes Street Gardens, where The Chemical Brothers and The Flaming Lips played to massive crowds. An arena was constructed especially for the awards ceremony, outside Ocean Terminal.

Take a look through our photo gallery to see 12 images from the 2003 MTV Europe Music Awards in Edinburgh.

In true Scottish fashion, the Fast and Furious actor dressed for the event in a black leather kilt.

1. Vin Diesel

In true Scottish fashion, the Fast and Furious actor dressed for the event in a black leather kilt. Photo: ROB MCDOUGALL

The two bands paired up for a performance in Princes Street Gardens.

2. The Chemical Brothers and The Flamin' Lips

The two bands paired up for a performance in Princes Street Gardens. Photo: Cate Gillon

Locals went wild in Edinburgh's Princes Street Gardens, where big screens were put up for a free show.

3. Fans in Princes Street Gardens

Locals went wild in Edinburgh's Princes Street Gardens, where big screens were put up for a free show. Photo: Cate Gillon

The rock band, who burst onto the commercial music scene in 2003, performed their hit single I Believe in a Thing Called Love at the MTV Europe awards.

4. The Darkness

The rock band, who burst onto the commercial music scene in 2003, performed their hit single I Believe in a Thing Called Love at the MTV Europe awards. Photo: ROB MCDOUGALL

