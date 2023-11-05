The 2003 MTV Europe Music Awards in Edinburgh was a star-studded affair

November 6, 2003. It’s a date which will forever be ingrained in Edinburgh's history, and in the hearts and minds of all those lucky enough to be in attendance in Leith as the MTV Europe Music Awards came to town.

The event was a star-studded affair of the likes the Capital has never seen before or since, with A-list stars like Beyoncé, Justin Timberlake and Jay-Z picking up prizes, and Christina Aguilera, The Black Eyed Peas and Pink all performing live.

Locals were not able to attend the event, but instead were treated to an outdoor concert in Princes Street Gardens, where The Chemical Brothers and The Flaming Lips played to massive crowds. An arena was constructed especially for the awards ceremony, outside Ocean Terminal.

Take a look through our photo gallery to see 12 images from the 2003 MTV Europe Music Awards in Edinburgh.

1 . Vin Diesel In true Scottish fashion, the Fast and Furious actor dressed for the event in a black leather kilt. Photo: ROB MCDOUGALL Photo Sales

2 . The Chemical Brothers and The Flamin' Lips The two bands paired up for a performance in Princes Street Gardens. Photo: Cate Gillon Photo Sales

3 . Fans in Princes Street Gardens Locals went wild in Edinburgh's Princes Street Gardens, where big screens were put up for a free show. Photo: Cate Gillon Photo Sales