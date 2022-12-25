News you can trust since 1873
Edinburgh Christmas baby: Meet Selena, the first baby born in Edinburgh on Christmas Day 2022

Meet Edinburgh’s first Christmas baby born at 2.44am

By Rhoda Morrison
49 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 25th Dec 2022, 1:22pm

Two Edinburgh parents were given the best Christmas gift they could think of today – as they welcomed a precious baby girl into the world.

Baby girl Selena was born at the Royal Infirmary at 2.44am on Christmas Day, weighing 7lbs 4oz. She was the first baby born in the Capital on Sunday, December 25 and her arrival meant Christmas Day became even more special for her parents Nadeja Bulargu, 25, and Stefan Dobroviceanu, 31.

Last year, several families across the Lothians welcomed new arrivals on Christmas Day, with today now marking their first birthday. They included Sophie Elizabeth Bird and Skye Rose Irving who were both born at St John’s Hospital.

Baby Selena was born today at 2.44am Photocall notice - Lothian welcomes it's first Christmas baby The Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh welcomes the firt baby born on Christmas Day by NHS Lothian Baby girl Selena, born 2.44am and weighs 7lbs 4oz mum Nadeja Bulgaru (25) and dad Stefan Dobroviceanu (31)
