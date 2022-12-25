Two Edinburgh parents were given the best Christmas gift they could think of today – as they welcomed a precious baby girl into the world.

Baby girl Selena was born at the Royal Infirmary at 2.44am on Christmas Day, weighing 7lbs 4oz. She was the first baby born in the Capital on Sunday, December 25 and her arrival meant Christmas Day became even more special for her parents Nadeja Bulargu, 25, and Stefan Dobroviceanu, 31.

Last year, several families across the Lothians welcomed new arrivals on Christmas Day, with today now marking their first birthday. They included Sophie Elizabeth Bird and Skye Rose Irving who were both born at St John’s Hospital.

