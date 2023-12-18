Edinburgh poverty initiative hosts Christmas concert

Young musicians from a ground-breaking music and social change programme have performed a special concert to celebrate the festive season.Musicians and singers from Big Noise Wester Hailes performed at a packed Canal View Primary School as they celebrated another successful year for Big Noise in the Edinburgh community.

They performed a varied programme of music, including the festive classic ‘Jingle Bells’, alongside music composed especially for the project such as ‘Hairy Haggis’ and ‘Grumpy Pirate’. The children and young people of Big Noise Wester Hailes were joined at the concert by members of the local community alongside Big Noise staff and volunteers.

Big Noise Wester Hailes launched in 2022 and now works with around 400 children and their families every week, supporting young people to reach their full potential. The ground-breaking anti-poverty initiative is delivered by the charity Sistema Scotland, and helps children develop vital life skills such as confidence, resilience, creativity, and aspiration, while also strengthening community ties through music and nurturing relationships.

Stewart Wilson, head of centre at Big Noise Wester Hailes, said: “This concert was the perfect opportunity for our children and young people to celebrate the festive season with our fantastic community in Wester Hailes. Throughout the year, all our participants have worked incredibly hard – and their dedication to their musical studies was on show at this special concert.

“We’d like to wish all of our community members and participants a happy festive break, and we look forward to welcoming everyone back for another exciting year at Big Noise in the new year.”

Evelyn Paterson, whose children Lafe, eight, and Cru, seven, attend Big Noise Wester Hailes, said: “Big Noise has been great for us. My son is autistic, so doesn't always like joining in with group activities - but he loves coming to Big Noise. Both of my kids come to Big Noise every week and they've also loved the holiday clubs that Big Noise have put on over the summer and the October break.

“The concert tonight was really brilliant, and it's a really special way for the community to come together. I know some of the mums who's kids go to other schools and it's great for them all to mix and perform together in a concert like this.”

1 . Christmas concert The Big Noise Wester Hailes winter concert at Canal View Primary School in Wester Hailes.

2 . Little violinist This youngster concentrates on his violin playing during the concert.

3 . Tinsel-tastic Studies of the Big Noise have found it enhances academic skills in some of Scotland's most disadvantaged areas, including listening, problem-solving, and concentration, as well as increasing participants' self-esteem, their sense of belonging, and happiness.

4 . Hands up if you love Christmas! The children had a ball at the Big Noise Wester Hailes Christmas Concert 2023.