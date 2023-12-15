Edinburgh Christmas: Free Santa’s Grotto comes to Leith next week as local energy hub transforms into Lapland
and live on Freeview channel 276
Edinburgh families can enjoy the full Santa experience without spending a penny this Christmas, thanks to the UK’s leading pay as you go energy supplier.
Utilita’s Energy Hub in Newkirkgate, Leith, will transform into a Grotto this weekend ahead of Santa’s arrival on December 21. The free event aims to help local families amidst cost of living crisis, with children getting to meet Santa and have their photo taken before receiving a gift completely free of charge.
In the spirit of giving, Utilita is asking every family to bring a non-perishable food item with them if they can and these will be distributed to local charities, including the Northeast Foodbank Edinburgh.
Natasha Baillie, supervisor at the Hub, said: “Unfortunately another tough winter lies ahead as the cost-of-living crisis continues to bite. This is why all visits to our grotto will be completely free. During this time of giving, we are also collecting items for local food banks, which play an incredible part in our local community, and we are always keen to help them out.”
Ms Baillie added: “Adults, there’s plenty on offer for you, too - you will be offered a cuppa as well as free and simple energy advice to help make your energy spend go further.”
For families who want to enjoy a festive experience with their young ones without the hefty price tag, Santa will be at the Hub at 41 Newkirkgate, Leith, Edinburgh EH6 6AA between 11.30am and 3pm on December 21. Gifts are aimed at young children up to the age of ten, but anyone is welcome to meet and take a photo with Santa. There will be one gift per child, free of charge, while stocks last.
The Energy Hub in Leith has recently been listed as a Warm Welcome Space, cementing its status as a vital part of the Edinburgh community. Utilita ceo Bill Bullen said: “We opened the Leith Energy Hub in 2020 and the reason was simple - we wanted to serve our customers in their own community and be able to look them in the eye as we did so. We aim to connect with local communities too, not just helping them but being part of them. A face they can trust.”