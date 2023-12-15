The free event will also be taking collections to support foodbanks in the area

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Edinburgh families can enjoy the full Santa experience without spending a penny this Christmas, thanks to the UK’s leading pay as you go energy supplier.

Utilita’s Energy Hub in Newkirkgate, Leith, will transform into a Grotto this weekend ahead of Santa’s arrival on December 21. The free event aims to help local families amidst cost of living crisis, with children getting to meet Santa and have their photo taken before receiving a gift completely free of charge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In the spirit of giving, Utilita is asking every family to bring a non-perishable food item with them if they can and these will be distributed to local charities, including the Northeast Foodbank Edinburgh.

Families can attend the free Santa's Grotto at Utilita's Energy Hub at 41 Newkirkgate, Leith, between 11.30am and 3pm on December 21

­­­­Natasha Baillie, supervisor at the Hub, said: “Unfortunately another tough winter lies ahead as the cost-of-living crisis continues to bite. This is why all visits to our grotto will be completely free. During this time of giving, we are also collecting items for local food banks, which play an incredible part in our local community, and we are always keen to help them out.”

Ms Baillie added: “Adults, there’s plenty on offer for you, too - you will be offered a cuppa as well as free and simple energy advice to help make your energy spend go further.”

For families who want to enjoy a festive experience with their young ones without the hefty price tag, Santa will be at the Hub at 41 Newkirkgate, Leith, Edinburgh EH6 6AA between 11.30am and 3pm on December 21. Gifts are aimed at young children up to the age of ten, but anyone is welcome to meet and take a photo with Santa. There will be one gift per child, free of charge, while stocks last.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad