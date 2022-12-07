Edinburgh’s Christmas Market is rather like Marmite, some love it, some...not so much. So we decided to pop on TripAdvisor and see what people were saying about one of the biggest events on the Capital’s calendar. Here are some of the best and the worst comments about this year’s festive market in the Capital, and unfortunately for the event, the bad hugely outweighed the good on the website.

A huge sticking point for people appeared to be the prices, with one person writing: “Queues miles long then £10 a pint £8 for mulled wine,massively overpriced in these difficult times” and another added “Sadly it continues the rapid decline from last year, a cynical cash grab by the council. Every single thing is ridiculously priced, very limited stalls selling the same tat as before. Honestly, PLEASE do yourself a favour and don't visit.“The only way Edinburgh council will change is if this year’s market is a flop and visitor numbers are massively down. Edinburgh's "xmas" market is an absolute disgrace. Shame on you Edinburgh, shame on you.”

Someone else felt that it didn’t measure up to years gone by, writing: “We visited Edinburgh with friends having had a great time a few years ago...telling them the Xmas Market was excellent. What a disappointment. No live music, beer at £9 a pint, and very expensive rides. No where to sit and drink or eat. Food expensive...£9 for a sausage in a bun. Truly not in the Xmas spirit. Having visited in the past and loved it, am super disappointed to have ever recommended the visit. Thankfully the rest of the City made up for it. Not recommended, unless you don't mind expensive beer.”

This person agreed with that sentiment, even calling for Underbelly to become organisers again, saying: “What a shame, been going with the family for twelve years, this trip has been such a disappointment. For some completely unknown reason, instead of previous years where you had six entrances and exits, they seemed to think one entrance would work, absolute madness, we left mid-afternoon with the Intention of returning later, we couldn't get back in, the queue was horrific. The stalls had been reduced in number by two thirds with the majority selling food and drink, at absolutely crazy prices with several stalls selling the same thing. You could not get near anything to get a good look at what was being sold.“All way to be cramped on that top level. I very much doubt we will go back, which is a shame, we have some great memories from previous years. I could see and hear a lot of very unhappy people, the new organisers should be ashamed and need to have a good look at this if it is to go ahead next year, bring back the previous organisers, Underbelly!”

Another person complaining about the prices added: “Avoid overpriced rubbish,it's all overpriced food and drink ,not much else same every year only difference is price just goes up another tenner or more,nothing much to see apart from people getting drunk and filling your lungs and kids with smoke and vapes, don't waste your time.”

But this year did have some positive reviews.

One person said: “We took our teenage children, lots to do and see. Really busy long queue to get in but once in okay. Children loved it, enough rides and things going on. Really Christmassy got us into the spirit of it. Thoroughly enjoyed it felt safe walking around lots of security walking about. Worth a visit, not charged to enter so even if you wanted to walk around with a hot drink it's a nice treat.”

This person may not be pleased with this year’s market, but took to the website to defend it none the less: “It has been hugely scaled back much to the request of the city's residents! Who seem to now be gloating that they have destroyed it... We come up every year; usually spend a lot of money, support the local bars and restaurants after a wander around the market. They are expensive but its once a year! And it's Edinburgh sadly like most others have said this will be the last time we are up Manchester and Glasgow seem to be more welcoming I will say well done to the organisers for the effort despite the constraints forced upon them!”

What do you think of this year’s Christmas Market? Let us know in the comments below.