Edinburgh has been crowned the most beautiful Christmas market in the UK, according to the latest research, with a total of 51,300 Instagram mentions online.

A new study conducted by Christmas Tree World analysed the number of Instagram mentions for Christmas markets around the UK to reveal which ones are the most Instagrammable.

Running until January 6, visitors to Edinburgh’s Christmas Market at East Princes Street Gardens have plenty of time to get the perfect festive photos at the Capital gem. As well as providing a traditional Christmas market, the attraction also features funfair rides, live outdoor events and food and drink, including a £10 alcoholic hot chocolate.

Edinburgh's Christmas Market, situated in and around East Princes Street Gardens has been named the most beautiful in the UK. Picture: Lloyd Smith

Bath is the second-most beautiful Christmas market in the UK, with a total of 32,300 Instagram mentions. Birmingham is third with a total of 20,300 Instagram mentions.