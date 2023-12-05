Edinburgh Christmas Market named the most beautiful in the UK based on Instagram posts
and live on Freeview channel 276
Edinburgh has been crowned the most beautiful Christmas market in the UK, according to the latest research, with a total of 51,300 Instagram mentions online.
A new study conducted by Christmas Tree World analysed the number of Instagram mentions for Christmas markets around the UK to reveal which ones are the most Instagrammable.
Running until January 6, visitors to Edinburgh’s Christmas Market at East Princes Street Gardens have plenty of time to get the perfect festive photos at the Capital gem. As well as providing a traditional Christmas market, the attraction also features funfair rides, live outdoor events and food and drink, including a £10 alcoholic hot chocolate.
Bath is the second-most beautiful Christmas market in the UK, with a total of 32,300 Instagram mentions. Birmingham is third with a total of 20,300 Instagram mentions.
Glasgow has Scotland’s second most popular Christmas market, coming in at 10th on the UK list with 4,700 Instagram mentions.