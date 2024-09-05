Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Plans have been approved to turn an Edinburgh city centre bank into a new bar and restaurant.

Plans were submitted in March by Pritchett Planning Consultancy, on behalf of Edinburgh-based RCI SPV 1 Limited, for a change of use at the TSB bank branch at Hanover Street into a new public house and restaurant.

The new venue will be over three levels on the ground, basement and mezzanine floors, following a trend in recent years of Edinburgh banks becoming pubs, including the Standing Order and The Dome, both at nearby George Street.

The bar/restaurant will be fully open plan using the space in its current configuration. The plans propose some changes at basement level. The main banking hall will remain as a fully open plan area. It is envisaged that all important features of the listed building will remain unaltered.

Plans have been approved to turn the TSB bank at Hanover Street into a bar and restaurant. | Google Maps

No development shall take place on the site until a 'Notice of Initiation of Development' has been submitted to the council stating the intended date on which the development is to commence.

This consent is for planning permission only. Work must not begin until other necessary consents including listed building consent have been obtained, and must begin within three years.

Approving the application for change of use on August 26, the council’s chief planning officer David Givan said: “The proposal will not impact on the special architectural or historic interest of the listed building and is acceptable.

“The proposed changes represent minor alterations to the building. By virtue of their size, location and suitable materials, the works would not have a detrimental impact on the character and appearance of the conservation area.

“The change of use to a public house will be in keeping with the range of neighbouring uses and will not be out of character for the city centre.

“The proposal will improve the vitality and viability of the area by bringing a vacant unit back into use and will not undermine the character of the city centre.

“The location of the property is within the core of the city centre, where there are a variety of uses that encourage activity during the day and later into the evening.

“There are no residential properties in the immediate vicinity, and the introduction of an additional food and drink and public house use will not create a measurable increase in pedestrian traffic, to the detriment of the amenity of residents further away from the premises. There will be no loss to neighbour amenity.”

The application received two notices of support and one objection. One of the people supporting the application, said: “I support this change of use if it is done to a high standard and reflective of the building’s heritage.”

The ground floor plan for the proposed new bar and restaurant in the Hanover Street TSB bank branch. | City of Edinburgh Council

Another added: “The city centre is dying, councillors need to do more to attract people coming into the city!”

While the sole objector said: “Too many planning decisions have been made approving the move from banking/offices towards hospitality and this has resulted, in my opinion, in a decline in footfall in the city centre.”

The application property is a Neo-Greek style bank constructed in 1939 in polished cream sandstone ashlar with a double height banking hall, designed by Oldrieve, Bell and Paterson.

The building was category A-listed in 1966 and is located within the New Town Conservation Area.