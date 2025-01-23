Edinburgh city centre cafe to be converted into a retail unit after plans approved

Kevin Quinn
By Kevin Quinn

Reporter

Published 23rd Jan 2025, 11:08 BST
An Edinburgh city centre cafe and bar is to be converted into a retail unit after listed building consent was approved to carry out alterations.

The former Saint Giles Cafe & Bar on St Giles Street, off the Royal Mile, will be transformed after the go-ahead was given to re-open a previous link corridor between the north and south sections and remove a timber staircase, as part of alterations to convert ground floor cafe to retail.

The application by Sungate Ventures Ltd was approved by the council’s planning department on January 14.

The former Sain Giles cafe and bar at St Giles Street in Edinburgh, which is now permanently closed.The former Sain Giles cafe and bar at St Giles Street in Edinburgh, which is now permanently closed.
The former Sain Giles cafe and bar at St Giles Street in Edinburgh, which is now permanently closed. | Google Maps

Approving the plans, the local authority’s chief planning officer David Givan said: “The proposals have special regard to the desirability of preserving the building and its setting and will not adversely impact on its special architectural and historic interest. The proposals will preserve the character and appearance of the conservation area.”

It is unclear what the retail unit will be exactly, with the applicant’s agent unable to provide that information when contacted.

The property is a commercial unit on the corner of St Giles Street and the Royal Mile, extending into both a basement level and a small section of the first floor. It forms part of a Scots Baronial tenement dating from 1872 which is listed category-B and lies in the Old Town Conservation Area.

The approved works must commence no later than the expiration of three years from the date of this consent.

