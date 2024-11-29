Innis & Gunn is kicking off the festive season with a great gift for beer lovers: free pints on Monday.

All you need to do is visit their taproom in Edinburgh city centre on December 2 and say “Hola Amigo” at the bar to claim one complimentary pint of their award-winning premium Scottish lager.

The giveaway at its Edinburgh city centre, Glasgow city centre and Glasgow Ashton Lane venues is part of a wider campaign celebrating great homegrown beer, off the back of Innis & Gunn’s flagship lager winning a gold medal at the prestigious World Beer Awards.

This comes as the brewer is debuting a brand-new mockumentary series, offering a tongue-in-cheek, behind-the-scenes look at the beer industry. Cameras were invited into the Innis & Gunn offices to create this ‘fly on the wall’ series, which stars real employees, including founder Dougal Sharp and commercial director Crawford Sinclair, alongside Scottish comedians Paul Dockery and Katie McKenzie.

The opening episode, produced by BAFTA-winning creative agency Studio Something, sees the team hilariously brainstorming how to take on “fancy foreign beer” – leading to the creation of a spoof Spanish lager, ‘Iññez & Gunn’.

Dougal Sharp, founder and master brewer, said: “We feel in the giving mood and want more people to try great, homegrown lager, so we’re excited to give away free beer for one day only.

“Since founding Innis & Gunn in 2003, we’ve always done things differently. This mockumentary series is a perfect reflection of our ethos - celebrating our team, our partners, our creativity, and the beer world’s quirks, all while having a bit of fun. It’s not just a marketing gimmick; it’s a tribute to Scotland’s vibrant beer culture and creative industries.

“Unlike some brewers who pretend to be Mediterranean but are actually British, we have nothing to hide. Throughout the series, we’ll poke fun at beer industry trends while showcasing what makes great Scottish beer - and the people behind it - so special.”

According to a recent survey by Opinion Matters, and commissioned by Innis & Gunn, a 90 per cent of Brits have been misled by beer branding, with only eight per cent actually aware that Madrí Excepcional, dubbed “Madrid’s Modern Lager,” is brewed in Yorkshire.

Across the UK, half of Millennials are willing to pay more for continental beer, compared to 38 per cent of all Brits but only 12 per cent of this age group know that Madri is brewed in Britain.

The first episode of the series, part of what the brewer is calling “Fancy Foreign Beer Thursdays,” is live now, with new episodes set to follow in the coming weeks.

The brewer is currently in the process of building a new Innis & Gunn brewery in its spiritual home of Edinburgh. It will be the first large-scale brewery to be built in Scotland’s capital for 150 years and will significantly upscale the volume of beers that it can brew.