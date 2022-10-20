As winter approaches, volunteers and staff at Edinburgh’s foodbanks have spoken about a rise in demand because of the cost of living crisis. With the price of everything from food to fuel rising in recent months, coupled with the continuing rise in energy prices, the Capital’s foodbanks have noticed a sizeable rise in people needing to use their service.

Bethany Biggar is director of the Trussel Trust-led Edinburgh Food Project, which runs seven foodbanks in the city. She told the Evening News that the number of referrals to the charity has risen by almost a third in the past month alone, as part of a growing rise the past year.

Speaking at the charity’s central hub at Lairdship Yards in Broomhouse, she said: "We are currently seeing a week on week increase in referrals to our foodbank service. September was up 30 per cent on August and up 75 per cent on September 2021. It’s definitely getting busier and I now foresee that continuing throughout the rest of the year.”

Bethany Biggar, director of the Trussel Trust-led Edinburgh Food Project.

In the past year, Edinburgh Food Project has provided 9,130 three-day emergency food parcels to people in crisis. As well as providing food to those who need it in the city, the Edinburgh Food Project’s More Than Food projects offer a range of support to people including housing and employment.

The charity is planning to provide more help and support to residents as the cold winter approaches and people have to make the choice between heating and eating. "A couple of things we are considering to support people are extending opening times, evening sessions and winter warming packs for people including hot water bottles and furry socks,” added Stephanie. "Just things to keep people cosey in the winter. None of that is in action at the moment but just things that we are considering to give additional support to people."

The charity currently has around 200 volunteers, with half of them helping with transport and in the warehouse, and the other half making up food parcels. While the cost of living crisis hasn’t just hit those that use the service, with the Edinburgh Food Project itself facing higher costs, Bethany explained that donations have held steady and have in fact slightly increased recently.

The Edinburgh Food Project's main hub at New Lairdship Yards in Broomhouse.

She said: "We are not excluded from the impact of rising fuel costs but it is not a concern at the moment. I’m more concerned about the impact on our service users. Donations are pretty steady at the moment, possibly with a little increase. We are starting to see a similar trend to what happened during Covid. People that are in a position to support us are seeing the impact the cost of living has had on our clients and have stepped up.

"It just shows the kindness of our donors, that they do care about other people. It’s just the general public being supportive like they always have been.”

Edinburgh Food Project also offers free confidential benefits, budgeting and debt advice through its Money Advice Service. And with winter now upon us, Bethany is calling on local people to support Edinburgh Food Project, as the need for this service increases across the city.

She said: "We are in the winter months already, it’s not long now until Christmas. It’s a difficult time for everyone, but if people are able, we would really welcome donations during this time, both financial donations, to help us provide things like hot water bottles and winter clothes, and food donations. We have been gearing up for a tough winter, we knew it was coming and now it’s here.”

The Edinburgh Food Project's warehouse in Broomhouse.