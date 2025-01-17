Edinburgh councillor calls for answers over late Hogmanay street party cancellation

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An Edinburgh councillor is calling for answers over who was responsible for the late cancellation of the city’s Hogmanay party and the cost to the Capital.

SNP Councillor Kate Campbell wants to know who made the decision to cancel the event given the “relatively calm” weather on the night.

The world-famous street party was cancelled on December 30 after the council said “extreme weather and forecast conditions” meant preparations had to be halted.

The empty Ross Bandstand stage on Hogmanay after all outdoor events including the street party and fireworks display planned for Edinburgh's New Year were cancelled due to bad weather. | Andy Buchanan/PA Wire

In a motion to go before the council’s governance, risk and best value committee next week, Councillor Campbell questions the decision.

She says the annual costs approved by the local authority for the event were £812,456 and asks whether insurance is in place to allow them to reclaim it.

And she calls for a report into the decision and contingencies in place for a cancellation.

Cllr Kate Campbell is demanding answers about the cancellation of the 2024 Hogmanay street party.

She asks the committee to note that the cancellation of events on December 30 and December 31 were cancelled “with the reason given that adverse weather conditions meant it was impossible to set up the crowd control measures and other infrastructure”.

She also notes “that on the evening of Hogmanay weather conditions were relatively calm and that, had infrastructure been in place, it seems likely that events could have gone ahead”.

She asks them to agree to calls for a report setting out the decision-making process for the cancellation including who was involved within the council, both councillors and officers.

And she calls for it to include details of the preparation for the event each year, financial costs to the council and plans in place for the cancellation.