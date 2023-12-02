Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Edinburgh cat belonging to Portobello couple Craig and Debbie Stephens has been accepted as having the loudest purr by Guinness World Records.

‘Tiggy’ challenged the Guinness world record title currently held by Bella from Cambridgeshire for having the loudest cat purr at 54.6 decibels. Craig and Debbie were convinced Tiggy’s purr was louder and recorded it at at 66.1db at home and sent the evidence in video and picture format to the Guinness World Records team.

The team has now responded and accepted the application for loudest purr by a domestic cat after viewing the footage. Judges will now decide in the New Year if Tiggy will be crowned the record holder for having the loudest purr in the world.

Speaking about the record attempt, Craig said: “We knew they would get back to us as his decibels were much higher, and after this he reached 6.5db so it’s in the bag.”

Debbie added: “I thought we were being ignored until the e-mail arrived and we knew this was happening.”