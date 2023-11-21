Watch more of our videos on Shots!

An Edinburgh couple who have made many TV appearances in recent years and are due to appear in a new sitcom next year have been speaking about their latest roles in a Christmas movie on Amazon Prime.

Craig and Debbie Stephens from Portobello appear to be on the rise, with parts in seasonal movie ‘Christmas in the Highlands’, now showing on Amazon Prime. They appear alongside Geraldine Sommerville, who played Harry Potter’s mum in the hit movie franchise. Chariots of Fire and The Iron Lady actor Nicholas Farrell also appears in the Christmas movie, along with acting couple Caprice and Dan Jeonette and English actress Brooke Burfitt.

The Edinburgh couple appeared as featured actors with speaking roles in the movie, playing VIP friends of the royals as their own alter-egos ‘Z’ and ‘Saffire’. Christmas in the Highlands was filmed just before the Covid pandemic, with the couple appearing on location at Princes Street and the Edinburgh Christmas Market.

Speaking about their movie debut, Craig said: "This is a traditional Christmas movie about love which was great fun to be involved in. To hang out with some greats including Geraldine was awesome, we got on great, and the legend that is Nicholas Farrell was just wonderful to work with. We got on well with the star actors and shared dinner with them.”

Debbie added: “Brooke was lovely as was Dan. We played our alter egos Z and Saffire as VIP guests at the Royal Wedding grand ball which was great fun. We are so excited it’s on Amazon Prime."