Police are appealing for information following a crash on the M90 motorway, which saw four children taken to hospital.

The crash, close to Junction 1A, near Kirkliston, happened at around 3pm on Wednesday, November 8, 2023, and involved three cars. Four children, aged from nine months to 15 years, were taken by ambulance to the Royal Hospital for Children and Young People as a precaution.

The other occupants of the vehicles – a black Nissan Qashqai, a black Vauxhall Zafira and a blue Volkswagan Sharan – sustained minor injuries. Both lanes of the northbound carriageway were closed as police dealt with the crash aftermath.

Police say enquiries remain ongoing into the circumstances of the crash and officers are appealing for witnesses.

Road Policing Constable Chris Currie said: “While there were no serious injuries, this was a terrifying experience for the children involved. We’re looking to speak to anyone who was in the area at the time and saw what happened or saw the vehicles before the crash. I’m also keen to hear from anyone with dash cam or any other footage of the area shortly before 3pm on Wednesday.”