On the outskirts of Kirkliston, near Edinburgh airport, lies waiting a family fun fest that kicks off with an open air theatre performance of David Walliams’ Awful Auntie on June 29.

Adapted for the outdoors by Heartbreak Productions, the tale includes owls, ghosts, chases, escapes and motorcycle rides.

The show is suitable for ages five and up, and it an outdoor, all-weather event and attendees should bring picnic blankets or chairs.

July 2 and 3, an event field will be delighting attendees, with Magic Gareth, a family magic show; Ray Bubbles, world record-holding soap bubble artist; Comedy 4 Kids Club, a hilarious show for a family audience; Fun Scientists with the UK’s Number 1 science presenter, crazy experiments and crowd interaction; Dupa Lipa, a dazzling Dua Lipa tribute act and Rogue Circus including amazing acts by mirror men, stilt walkers and fire performers.

The weekend after, July 10, boasts an American car show and BBQs, along with the Adventure Park and Activity Centre.

This motor madness is followed by a trip back in time with a full week of Dynamic Dinosaurs from July 11-17.

Visitors can get up close and personal, discovering fossils in the dig pit, meet baby dinosaurs (friendly of course) and watch a 45 minute show presented by Dinosaur Rangers giving fun dino facts while the real things walk around.

On July 23, the open air theatre is back in action, with a performance of the classic story Peter Pan to celebrate pirate week.

Packed with pirate adventures, sea shanties and buried treasures, visitors can meet and interact with the spectacular inhabitants of Conifox and live out their own pirate story.

Head into the maze to the land of pirates, bumbling buccaneers and whole cast of colourful characters – all of this and an interactive treasure trail too.

From August 5 to August 7 is the magical Fairy Weekend.

Head into the magical forest maze and follow the interactive trail, meet the fairies and follow the clues to discover the Garden of the Fairy Godmother.

Once you find it, stop to hear stories and experience the wonderful world of the Magic Forest.

James Gammell, Managing Director of Conifox Adventure Park, says: “We’ve had the most amazing fun dreaming up this fabulous programme of events and we can’t wait to see the reactions of all our visitors.

"There really is something for everyone this year. We’ve packed a lot in, but then we’ve had a lot of catching up to do over the last couple of years, and we’re making up for everything that we all missed out on – and more. It’s going to be just a fantastic summer of fun.”