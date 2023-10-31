Edinburgh death: Man's body pulled from Portobello Beach in the early hours of the morning
A body has been recovered from Portobello Beach after emergency services were called to reports of a man in the water.
Coastguard resources from Fisherow Coast Guard Team and South Queensferry Coastguard Team were reportedly dispatched at around 2am on Sunday, October 29, along with lifeboats from South Queensferry and Anstruther. Ambulance crews and a rescue helicopter were also called to the scene.
A witness told the Evening News that a man’s body was recovered from the water at around 3.30am near to buoy number 4 on Portobello Beach and placed in the care of the Scottish Ambulance Service. The police later confirmed that the man pulled from the water by the coastguard had died.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “At around 2.15am on Sunday, October 29, police were called to a report of a man in the water near to Esplanade Terrace, Portobello. Enquiries are ongoing to identify him. There would not appear to be any suspicious circumstances surrounding the death and a report will be forwarded to the Procurator Fiscal.”
A Scottish Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We received a call at 2.05am on October 29 to attend an incident at Portobello and dispatched one ambulance to the scene which arrived within six minutes.”