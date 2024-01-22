1 . Trinity Academy

Trinity Academy phase two follows the opening of the school's new £10m Bangholm sport hall and outdoor centre, which was the first phase of creating a new school for 1200 pupils. In phase two, the school’s original Victorian red-sandstone building on Craighall Road, Trinity, will be kept and refurbished, while all its other buildings will be demolished and replaced with new facilities adjoining the original school. The project is still in the planning process. Photo: Holmes Miller