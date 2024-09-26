Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Edinburgh Diwali returns to the Capital for it’s 10th celebration of the Indian festival of lights on Sunday, November 3.

Festivities will include a colourful and multicultural parade through Edinburgh city centre, as well as performances and fireworks display in Princes Street Gardens to celebrate the spiritual victory of good over evil.

The Edinburgh Diwali 2023 parade along George Street. | Robin Mair

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Diwali, a Hindu festival of lights, is now celebrated internationally by 1.5 billion people to ward off the darkness and welcome the light. Originally hailing from India, Diwali is marked across the globe with large public events in Australia, Canada, Japan, and the USA.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Edinburgh Diwali, a registered Scottish charity, started in 2015 as an initiative by the Lord Provost of Edinburgh and Indian diaspora from the city, and has gone on to become Scotland’s largest public Diwali event.

Edinburgh Diwali 2023 participants posing for a photo on Castle Street. | Robin Mair

In 2020, Edinburgh Diwali was recognised as one of seven ‘best places to celebrate Diwali around the world’ by The Telegraph for it’s digital celebration which lit up Edinburgh’s City Chambers with Happy Diwali messages.

The Indian celebration is one of Edinburgh’s most popular community led events, attracting around 10,000 spectators to the parade and performances in Princes Street Gardens.

Dancers photographed taking part in Edinburgh Diwali 2023. | Robin Mair

Last year’s festivities included performances from Dance Ihayami, Bollyfeat, Classsical Confluence and Dance@Studio21 with a presentation of Indian, Scottish, and fusion dance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There was also music from the Stockbridge and Glencorse Pipe Bands as part of the Band of the Royal Regiment of Scotland, and a headline performance from London-based British Asian fusion band Kaykay & Co.

This year’s Diwali celebration promises to be equally spectacular, with the full programme to be revealed closer to the event.

The Edinburgh Diwali parade brings colour and sound to the city centre every year. | Robin Mair

Edinburgh Diwali 2024 will take place from 1pm to 7pm on Sunday, November 3. The event is open to all with free entry, encouraging everyone to participate in this family-friendly festive celebration of light.

For further information about Edinburgh Diwali, visit edinburghdiwali.co.uk or facebook.com/edinburgh.diwali .