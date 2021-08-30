Edinburgh dog owner unable to pay pregnant pet’s £8000 vet bill risks losing ‘best friend’
A dog owner has been left with a £8000 vet bill after her pregnant Staffordshire bull terrier was seriously injured by a cement mixer.
Let us know what you think and join the conversation at the bottom of this article.
Lola was due to give birth to a litter of six puppies next month when she became trapped below a cement mixer while playing in her Marshall Grove garden on Tuesday, 24 August.
The expectant mother damaged her spin while trying to wriggle out of the tight space and was crushed by the heavy metal machine.
Lola’s terrified owner Nicky Lyall, 48, rushed her pet to the vet and was told she would need surgery.
The life saving operation required costs £8000 and due to complications of operating on a pregnant animal must be performed at Small Animal’s Hospital, a specialist clinic at Glasgow University.
The treatment could lead to the termination of Lola’s six puppies as the sick dog may have to have her uterus removed.
Horrified at the thought of losing the puppies but desperate to save Lola, who is in “terrible pain”, Ms Lyall is currently trying to raise the cash required.
“It is a horrible thought,” said the devastated dog owner. “But Lola is my number one priority.
“I have £5000 for the operation but need to raise the final £3000.”
Lola is currently an inpatient at the surgery and is on a high dose of painkillers to keep her out of pain.
Usually a happy and playful pet Ms Lyall said it was distressing to see her dog in so much pain.
The devoted pet owner bought Lola after her partner Sam Faichney passed away suddenly from a brain haemorrhage.
“He came home with a sore head and died of a brain haemorrhage,” said Ms Lyall.
“I got Lola after this and she has helped me through so much, I just can't imagine my life without her.
“Getting Lola did not heal my heart but it did give me comfort, she’s my best friend and has always been there for me.
“This is why I’ve gone to this extent to make sure she fully recovers. She is so loving and caring and I can't imagine my life without her.”