News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
1 day ago S-Club 7 singer Paul Cattermole dies
17 hours ago 1978 film Grease gets TV reboot - all you need to know
17 hours ago Sperm whale dies after washing ashore on England’s east coast
18 hours ago Guest list revealed for King Charles III’s coronation
18 hours ago Tributes pour in after S Club 7 star Paul Cattermole dies at 46
19 hours ago Paul O’Grady moved to tears on final scenes of For The Love of Dogs

Edinburgh dogs for adoption: Dogs Trust West Calder looking for a special home for deaf pup Blue

Deaf Edinburgh rescue dog loves an adventure and needs a loving home

Ginny Sanderson
By Ginny Sanderson
Published 9th Apr 2023, 04:45 BST- 2 min read

A one-of-a kind Edinburgh rescue dog is looking for understanding owners to give him the second chance he deserves. Blue the chihuahua and pug cross is a unique looking boy who has an equally distinct character to match. The two-year-old pup is deaf and looking for new owners who have knowledge or experience of owning a similar dog. He knows lots of hand signals and would like his new family to continue his training.

Blue adores people and enjoys going out on an adventure so is happy to hop into the car to explore new and interesting places. He loves to play in the garden where he can usually be found zooming around or playing tug of war. At the end of a busy day, he loves nothing more than curling up beside you for a snuggle and a snooze. Rescuers say he is certain to bring endless joy and love to his new family's life. Blue could live in a home with children aged 14 and over. He likes to say hello to other polite and friendly dogs while out on walks but does prefer to have all the attention to himself when he's at home.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

If you think you could provide a home for Blue or any of the 50 dogs currently available, contact Dogs Trust West Calder on 01506 873459. You can also follow Dogs Trust West Calder on Twitter @DT_WestCalder and Instagram @dogstrust_westcalder. The charity is also hosting an event about fostering and rehoming on Friday, 14 April from 2pm-3.30pm in the dog friendly The Little Bakery, South Queensferry.

Edinburgh rescue dog Blue is waiting for his forever home at Dogs Trust West CalderEdinburgh rescue dog Blue is waiting for his forever home at Dogs Trust West Calder
Edinburgh rescue dog Blue is waiting for his forever home at Dogs Trust West Calder
Most Popular

The 11 dog breeds most likely to be stolen in the UK, and the best way to protect them

EdinburghTwitter