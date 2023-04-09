A one-of-a kind Edinburgh rescue dog is looking for understanding owners to give him the second chance he deserves. Blue the chihuahua and pug cross is a unique looking boy who has an equally distinct character to match. The two-year-old pup is deaf and looking for new owners who have knowledge or experience of owning a similar dog. He knows lots of hand signals and would like his new family to continue his training.

Blue adores people and enjoys going out on an adventure so is happy to hop into the car to explore new and interesting places. He loves to play in the garden where he can usually be found zooming around or playing tug of war. At the end of a busy day, he loves nothing more than curling up beside you for a snuggle and a snooze. Rescuers say he is certain to bring endless joy and love to his new family's life. Blue could live in a home with children aged 14 and over. He likes to say hello to other polite and friendly dogs while out on walks but does prefer to have all the attention to himself when he's at home.