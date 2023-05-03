Ella the German Sherpherd Dog.

A beautiful German Shepherd dog is looking for her perfect match at Dogs Trust West Calder.

Rescuers say Ella is a gorgeous and friendly girl who loves nothing more than spending time with people. The three-year-old is an active lass who loves to run around the garden and chase after her squeaky toys. Although she is still learning to bring the toy back, Ella is a quick learner and is sure to impress her new owners.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This beautiful girl is lots of fun to be around, making her the perfect partner for adventures away in the car to woodland areas or other interesting places where she can explore to her heart's content. Ella is looking for owners who have owned bigger dogs before and who are home most of the day to keep her company. She can live with children over the age of 14 and would prefer to be the only pet at home.

If you're looking for a loyal and loving companion, Ella is the perfect match for you. If you think you could provide a home for Ella or any of the 50 dogs currently available for rehoming, contact the West Calder Rehoming Centre on 01506 873459. You can also follow Dogs Trust West Calder on Twitter @DT_WestCalder and Instagram @dogstrust_westcalder.