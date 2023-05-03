News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
20 hours ago Marelle Sturrock: Parents 'devastated’ over death of murdered daughter
2 hours ago Murder charge after 32 year-old stabbed to death
3 hours ago Buckingham Palace incident: man arrested after controlled explosion
18 hours ago Landmarks for coronation concert ‘Lighting up the Nation’ revealed
18 hours ago Monty Python star Michael Palin’s wife dies
20 hours ago Health unions back new pay offer for millions of NHS staff

Edinburgh dogs for adoption: Dogs Trust West Calder rescue dog Ella the German Shepherd

Edinburgh rescue dog Ella the German Shepherd is searching for her special someone

Ginny Sanderson
By Ginny Sanderson
Published 3rd May 2023, 04:45 BST- 1 min read
Updated 3rd May 2023, 07:59 BST
Ella the German Sherpherd Dog.Ella the German Sherpherd Dog.
Ella the German Sherpherd Dog.

A beautiful German Shepherd dog is looking for her perfect match at Dogs Trust West Calder.

Rescuers say Ella is a gorgeous and friendly girl who loves nothing more than spending time with people. The three-year-old is an active lass who loves to run around the garden and chase after her squeaky toys. Although she is still learning to bring the toy back, Ella is a quick learner and is sure to impress her new owners.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

This beautiful girl is lots of fun to be around, making her the perfect partner for adventures away in the car to woodland areas or other interesting places where she can explore to her heart's content. Ella is looking for owners who have owned bigger dogs before and who are home most of the day to keep her company. She can live with children over the age of 14 and would prefer to be the only pet at home.

If you're looking for a loyal and loving companion, Ella is the perfect match for you. If you think you could provide a home for Ella or any of the 50 dogs currently available for rehoming, contact the West Calder Rehoming Centre on 01506 873459. You can also follow Dogs Trust West Calder on Twitter @DT_WestCalder and Instagram @dogstrust_westcalder.

Most Popular

The charity is also hosting an event about fostering called ‘The Long & the Short of It’ on Sunday 11 June from 12-4pm at Dogs Trust West Calder.

Edinburgh rescue shelter looking for special home for deaf dog

Related topics:Edinburgh