1 . Dar al-Arqam mosque, Lauriston Place

The Dar al-Arqam mosque at the Lauriston Place was built as a church, designed by Archibald Scott in Gothic style and completed in 1859 and originally used by the United Presbyterian Church. It later became disused and was purchased by the Muslim community in 1980. It was used primarily as a social club and suffered fire damage, but opened as a mosque 2012. It is named Dar al-Arqam, after the first building used by the early community of the Prophet Muhammad in Mecca as a place of teaching. Visitors will have the chance to see how the church has been converted into a mosque while maintaining the original beauty of the building. Open: Saturday, September 23, 1pm-4pm Photo: Scottish Civic Trust