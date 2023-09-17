Discover the secrets of cemeteries, courts, fire engines, school, theatre, churches, data, chess and more
It’s the annual chance to get a glimpse behind the scenes at a wide variety of buildings, from courts to theatres to mosques. Scores of places across Edinburgh are taking part in Doors Open Days next weekend, September 23-24, allowing people a sneak view of what is normally hidden from public sight.
One of the most popular Doors Open Day venues is always Lothian Buses’ Annandale Street garage, where people can have a nostalgic close-up look at some vintage buses and kids can enjoy a bus wash tour. And not far away, there are old fire engines to be admired at the Museum of Scottish Fire Heritage, run by the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service and attached to the McDonald Road community fire station.
Other places ready to share their secrets include Edinburgh University’s Bayes Centre, where top artificial intelligence experts are helping to shape the future; the Mansfield Traquair Centre, nicknamed Edinburgh’s Sistine Chapel; Leith Theatre, which is being restored to its full glory; and the Freemasons’ Hall in George Street.
For some of the venues, visitors must book in advance, often using Eventbrite. Some are open both Saturday and Sunday, others just on one of the days. All Doors Open Days events and activities are free.
1. Dar al-Arqam mosque, Lauriston Place
The Dar al-Arqam mosque at the Lauriston Place was built as a church, designed by Archibald Scott in Gothic style and completed in 1859 and originally used by the United Presbyterian Church. It later became disused and was purchased by the Muslim community in 1980. It was used primarily as a social club and suffered fire damage, but opened as a mosque 2012. It is named Dar al-Arqam, after the first building used by the early community of the Prophet Muhammad in Mecca as a place of teaching. Visitors will have the chance to see how the church has been converted into a mosque while maintaining the original beauty of the building. Open: Saturday, September 23, 1pm-4pm Photo: Scottish Civic Trust
2. Eastern Cemetery, Leith
Eastern Cemetery in Drum Terrace was opened in 1883, and contains the graves of men and women from both world wars, and from all three services. There is a screen wall bearing the names of those whose 1914-18 graves are not marked by headstones. Open: Saturday, September 23, from 10am. Photo: Scottish Civic Trust
3. Edinburgh Central Mosque, Potterow
Edinburgh Central Mosque in Potterow is an iconic building, completed in 1998, and the Capital's main mosque. Doors Open Day is an opportunity to explore the mosque and meet the Muslim community. Visitors will have the chance to view an Islamic exhibition and tours of the mosque will take place throughout the day. Open: Saturday, September 23 and Sunday, September 24, 11am - 5pm. Photo: Colin Hattersley
4. Edinburgh Chess Club, West End
Edinburgh Chess Club is the oldest chess club in the UK and said to be the second oldest in the world. Its first meeting was at the North British Hotel in Princes Street - now the Balmoral - in November 1822. Now based at 1 Alva Street in the West End, it numbers grandmasters and Scottish chess champions among its members. Chess games and demonstrations will be taking place during the day. And on display will be chess sets, clocks, trophies and the historic library and archives as well as a number of collections of books and scorebooks. Open: Saturday, September 23 and Sunday September 24, 11am - 4pm. Photo: Image Source / Rex Features