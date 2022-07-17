Dancers, musicians and entertainers took to the streets on Sunday afternoon to kick off the Edinburgh Jazz and Blues Festival.

Princes Street was closed from 12.30 to 4, to allow the performers to march from The Mound to West Princes Street Gardens - where locals enjoyed three-hours of free entertainment.

Over 800 performers from more than 13 countries took part in Scotland’s largest multicultural celebration, which is held annually.

The Edinburgh Jazz and Blues Festival will run until July 24.

The Edinburgh Festival Carnival returned to the Capital on Sunday.

Excitement was growing as dancers prepared to parade along Edinburgh's popular shopping street - which was shut for the afternoon.

A group of performers marched along Princes Street, dancing to their drum beat.

One performer stopped dancing to take in the moment and snap a quick selfie.