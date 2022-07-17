Dancers, musicians and entertainers took to the streets on Sunday afternoon to kick off the Edinburgh Jazz and Blues Festival.
Princes Street was closed from 12.30 to 4, to allow the performers to march from The Mound to West Princes Street Gardens - where locals enjoyed three-hours of free entertainment.
Over 800 performers from more than 13 countries took part in Scotland’s largest multicultural celebration, which is held annually.
The Edinburgh Jazz and Blues Festival will run until July 24.
