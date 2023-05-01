News you can trust since 1873
Edinburgh Festival Fringe 2023: Major Edinburgh Fringe venue Teviot Row House to close for year and a half

Edinburgh Festival Fringe venue will close its doors for 18 months

Ginny Sanderson
By Ginny Sanderson
Published 1st May 2023, 16:45 BST- 2 min read
Updated 1st May 2023, 17:09 BST

A major Edinburgh Festival Fringe venue is to close its doors for a year and a half. Teviot Row House – which becomes Gilded Balloon during the Fringe – will shut for 18 months from October 2023 to spring 2025, The University of Edinburgh announced today.

The building, which is home to the world’s oldest purpose-built Student’s Union, is to be refurbished with modernised facilities, including café and bar areas, a new student community lounge, student group workspaces, a wellbeing studio and a gallery. The upgrade also aims to make the building more environmentally efficient and sustainable, and improve accessibility and toilet provision. It means the venue may not be available for the festival in August 2024.

In a statement released on Monday, May 1, the university said Teviot will ‘unfortunately be closed’ for the duration of the works. A spokesperson said: “We realise Teviot has a special place in many students’ hearts, and that some of you will be disappointed that you’ll not have access to the building until works are completed. However, we are working with the Students’ Association to provide you with alternative social, event and informal study spaces as well as a range of food and beverage outlets, including in the evenings and during weekends.”

Teviot Row House at the University of Edinburgh is considered the oldest purpose built student union in the world (Photo: PA)Teviot Row House at the University of Edinburgh is considered the oldest purpose built student union in the world (Photo: PA)
The university said it expects a majority of what currently takes place in Teviot will move into Potterrow, the Pleasance and some additional spaces in the central campus area.

Lucy Evans, deputy secretary of students, said: "Teviot has a special place in the hearts of many students and alumni. This upgrade will ensure that Teviot continues to provide modern and accessible facilities that meet the expectations of our students, staff and visitors.”

Niamh Roberts, president of the Students’ Association, said: “We are pleased to see these important works to maintain and preserve Teviot and the opportunity to enhance services for students within the building. Obviously there is an impact whilst the work goes ahead and we will work hard to minimise this through our alternative provision.”

Edinburgh Fringe has been contacted for comment.

Gilded Balloon is held at the Teviot Row House venue during Edinburgh Festival FringeGilded Balloon is held at the Teviot Row House venue during Edinburgh Festival Fringe
