It’s never too early to be planning for this year’s Edinburgh Festival Fringe, whether you’re planning on leaving the city for the month or cram in as many shows as possible.

Every year Edinburgh becomes a hive of creativity in August, with shows put on all over the Capital ranging from comedy to theatre, musicals, drag performances, spoken word, politics, and so much more. Here’s everything you need to know about Edinburgh Festival Fringe 2023 – including key dates for your diary.

When is Edinburgh Fringe 2023?

This year’s Fringe will be starting on August 4 and will finish on August 28 – so make sure you’re prepared for a wild ride. Headline shows sell out fast so it’s best to book tickets in advance to avoid disappointment.

Edinburgh Fringe 2023 dates for act announcements

Registration for this year’s festival opens on Monday January 9.

The first shows will be revealed on Thursday, February 16, with the second batch hitting the headlines on March 30. The third batch of shows will be unveiled on May 11 with the full programme becoming available on June 8, 2023.

Where is Edinburgh Festival Fringe 2023?

The official venues for Edinburgh Festival Fringe 2023 are yet to be announced but key areas each year usually include The Pleasance Courtyard, Assembly George Square Gardens, Gilded Balloon, Underbelly, Summerhall, and The Stand Comedy Club.