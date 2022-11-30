A group looking to raise funds to save the Edinburgh Filmhouse have set up a screening of a classic Christmas movie. Gremlins will be shown at St Peters Scottish Episcopal Church in Newington this Sunday.

On the ticket page, the group explains: “W﻿e're fundraising to Save the Edinburgh Filmhouse - what better way than a cool 80s Christmas movie?! Enjoy a screening of Joe Dante's black comedy horror, GREMLINS (1984).

“Tickets are on a donation basis and all proceeds go towards the fund to Save the Edinburgh Filmhouse building, home of the Edinburgh International Film Festival! Suggested ticket donation is £10. D﻿rinks and snacks will be available to purchase on the night.”

Edinburgh Filmhouse fundraiser: Group set up screening of iconic Christmas film Gremlins to raise money to save the Filmhouse

In October, it was announced that the Filmhouse in Edinburgh and the Belmont Filmhouse in Aberdeen would both stop trading, as the charity backing them collapsed. Actors including Brian Cox and Sam Heughan have spoken out, urging action to save the cinemas, and with them, the Edinburgh Film Festival.