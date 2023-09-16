News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING
Threatening e-mail forces schools into lockdown
American XL bullies 'to be banned by end of the year'
Mystery as F-35 jet spotted at UK airport - diverting from carrier
'Beloved' comedian and mum dies of brain cancer, aged 35
Diners urged to contact emergency services after Botulism outbreak
NHS approves new treatment for migraines

Edinburgh fire: Fire crews rush to Leith flat fire by the Shore

Incident happened on Friday night at Timber Bush in Leith
Kevin Quinn
By Kevin Quinn
Published 16th Sep 2023, 09:55 BST
Updated 16th Sep 2023, 09:56 BST
Watch more videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Fire crews raced to the scene of a flat on fire by the Shore in Leith on Friday night.

Nobody was injured in the fire at Timber Bush, which was extinguished by four fire engines at just after 10pm last night, Friday, September 15.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A spokesperson for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We received a call at 9.39pm on Friday, September 15 of a dwelling fire at Timber Bush. Three pumps and one height appliance, with crews from McDonald Road and Marionville Fire Station and McDonald Road Fire Station, attended the incident. The call was stopped at 10.08pm. There were no injuries.”

Man seriously injured in Brougham Street after attack by three teenagers

Related topics:EdinburghScottish Fire and Rescue Service