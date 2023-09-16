Edinburgh fire: Fire crews rush to Leith flat fire by the Shore
Incident happened on Friday night at Timber Bush in Leith
Fire crews raced to the scene of a flat on fire by the Shore in Leith on Friday night.
Nobody was injured in the fire at Timber Bush, which was extinguished by four fire engines at just after 10pm last night, Friday, September 15.
A spokesperson for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We received a call at 9.39pm on Friday, September 15 of a dwelling fire at Timber Bush. Three pumps and one height appliance, with crews from McDonald Road and Marionville Fire Station and McDonald Road Fire Station, attended the incident. The call was stopped at 10.08pm. There were no injuries.”