Four fire engines rushed to a second floor flat fire in Wester Hailes last night, quickly extinguishing the fire and making the area safe.

At just after 7.30pm last night, Tuesday, October 31, fire crews were called to the flat fire at Dumbryden Gardens, with the fire quickly extinguished and crews leaving the scene shortly after 9pm. There were no casualties. An eyewitness told the Evening News that the entire block was cordoned off while the fire was extinguished.

