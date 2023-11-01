Edinburgh fire: Fire engines rush to Wester Hailes second floor flat fire
Four fire engines rushed to a second floor flat fire in Wester Hailes last night, quickly extinguishing the fire and making the area safe.
At just after 7.30pm last night, Tuesday, October 31, fire crews were called to the flat fire at Dumbryden Gardens, with the fire quickly extinguished and crews leaving the scene shortly after 9pm. There were no casualties. An eyewitness told the Evening News that the entire block was cordoned off while the fire was extinguished.
A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “We were alerted at 7.38pm on Tuesday, October 31 to reports of a dwelling fire on Dumbryden Gardens, Edinburgh. Operations Control mobilised three fire appliances and one height appliance to the scene, where firefighters extinguished a fire within the bedroom of a second floor flat. There were no casualties and crews left at 9.21pm after ensuring the area had been made safe."