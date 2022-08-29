Sign up to our Cost of living insights newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Johnathan Allen was at his home in Granton Mains Brae on July 12 when he heard a commotion outside and began to smell smoke.

“At first my brain didn’t recognise that it was smoke but then I saw a ladder go up and saw other neighbours gathering outside and I realised what was happening,” said the 29-year-old cyber security student.

“It was carnage. It only went on for about two hours and crews got the fire under control but outside of the house there were just piles and piles of damaged materials and stuff.”

The fundraiser has been launched to help the mum and her young son

Johnathan, who has been a carer for 10 years, grabbed his cats Norman and Nelly and left his house but it wasn’t until he watched his neighbour’s autistic son be lifted out the window of his top floor bedroom that the severity of the situation became clear to him.

“One of my neighbours climbed the ladder and went up to pull the young man out of his bedroom,” he said. “My heart broke for the wee man because you could see the whole thing was causing sensory overload and he was just really struggling with it all.

“I can’t imagine what would have happened if that neighbour wasn’t there to rescue him. It could have been a really different situation which is a scary thought but it brings home how bad things could have been.”

The Granton Mains Brae home was destroyed in the blaze

He added that, while there wasn’t too much damage to his home, his heart went out to his neighbours who had lost everything.

“I just feel so sorry for those guys. I can only imagine the trauma that they must have felt watching their house burn down,” he said. “I know it’s not about materialistic things but I also keep thinking about the brand new television and things she had bought that must all be lost now.”

Johnathan said he had also been “blown away” by the efforts of the community on the day of the fire, who turned out to help those in need.

“The people there that day were incredible. Every neighbour from three streets down was here trying to help support everyone and support the fire crews,” he said.

The house was left badly damaged

“If it wasn’t for them, I think it would have been a much more severe situation.”

Johnathan has now launched a GoFundMe page to raise money for his neighbours and help them replace the things they had lost in the blaze. The page has already raised hundreds of pounds but Johnathan is hoping to raise more.

“If I can help her replace anything or just let her get a day off from all the stress she must be feeling, I’ll be happy,” he said.

Johnathan Allen launched the fundraiser

Johnathan is now asking for help to trace his neighbour - whose name he doesn’t know - so that he can give her the money raised through his fundraiser. He doesn’t know her son’s name but believes he must be around 11 years old.

He has asked anyone who knows how to contact her to get in touch with the Edinburgh Evening News who will then pass on details to Johnathan.