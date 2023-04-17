Two people have been taken to hospital after a fire broke out in a flat above a pub in Leith.

The fire service was alerted to the incident at Trafalgar Street, off Ferry Road, shortly before 1.30pm on Sunday, April 16. Fire crews put out the fire and two residents in a flat above The Lord Nelson pub were taken to hospital.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: "We were alerted at 1.28pm on Sunday, 16 April to reports of a dwelling fire in Edinburgh. Operations Control mobilised four fire appliances to the city's Trafalgar Street, where firefighters were met by a fire within a second-floor property.

The fire broke out in a flat above this pub on Trafalgar Street, Edinburgh.

"Crews extinguished the fire and made the area safe before leaving the scene. Two casualties were transported to Edinburgh's Royal Infirmary by the Scottish Ambulance Service."