Edinburgh fire: Two taken to hospital after fire at Trafalgar Street flat above The Lord Nelson
The fire broke out in a flat above a pub
The fire service was alerted to the incident at Trafalgar Street, off Ferry Road, shortly before 1.30pm on Sunday, April 16. Fire crews put out the fire and two residents in a flat above The Lord Nelson pub were taken to hospital.
A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: "We were alerted at 1.28pm on Sunday, 16 April to reports of a dwelling fire in Edinburgh. Operations Control mobilised four fire appliances to the city's Trafalgar Street, where firefighters were met by a fire within a second-floor property.
"Crews extinguished the fire and made the area safe before leaving the scene. Two casualties were transported to Edinburgh's Royal Infirmary by the Scottish Ambulance Service."
Police officers attended the scene yesterday to assist the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service.