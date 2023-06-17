2 . The Artisan Van

Without doubt the most popular place with our readers to get a burger was the Artisan Van, based at Newhailes Industrial Estate, Musselburgh. Laura Jo Stewart said: "It has THE best burgers. Super tasty and super generous portions." Amanda Knox added: It has the most amazing burgers and such a big choice ,very reasonable too." Nigel Harper said: "Definitely The Artisan Van Musselburgh, burgers could never be beaten!" Paulie Brass Brogan added: "My mum always swore by them and took my girls there when they were growing up." Karen Mair said: "The Artisan Van, Musselburgh super-tasty burgers, generous portions & beautiful service with a smile!" Photo: Submitted