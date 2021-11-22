The Under-14s game between Spartans FC Youth and Edinburgh City Blacks was called off at half time after a fight broke out between two parents.

An eyewitness explained: “Dozens of parents watching were shocked by the scenes which unfolded at half-time in the game.

“But as the boys came off, a parent who’d been vociferous through the first half started shouting at another Edinburgh City parent, and threw a punch.

“They started kicking and punching each other in the street, in full view of the two groups of players, with other parents and coaches attempting to separate the two.

"It seemed like a parked car was damaged in the melee.”

The football club has now apologised for anyone upset by the incident, and have launched a full investigation into what happened.

In a statement online, they said: "Edinburgh City Football Club would like to confirm that following an incident at an SYFA youth game yesterday, the Club has started a full investigation led by our Child Protection Officer, as well as working closely with the SFA Child Protection Unit.

“As a club, we have a strict Code of Conduct which must be followed by all players, coaches and parents.

"We will not accept any behaviour that breaks these rules, and anyone who is found to have done so will be dealt with appropriately.

"The physical and mental wellbeing of all child/youth footballers is paramount for all clubs so we would also like to apologise for any upset caused to anyone who witnessed this incident.”

