An adults-only crazy golf venue in Edinburgh has joked “the par-tee isn’t over” after being given another year at their temporary home.

Fore Play Crazy Golf, which is currently based at a temporary location in Picardy Place, submitted plans to the council last year for a permanent venue in the city’s Grassmarket.

But when the bid was unsuccessful, and the owners took to social media to announce they were to close.

Edinburgh Fore Play Crazy Golf has seen its lease extended at Picardy Place.

Now, Fore Play Crazy Golf have announced they will be staying in their current home – at least until the end of the year.

Posting on their official page, the owners revealed that the company had initially secured an alternative venue at Fountainbridge, only for it to fall through at the last minute.

However, they have now managed to agree an extension in Picardy Place until the end of 2023. As a result, they are now promising exciting new changes including a brand-new golf course.

“After the initial disappointment of the Grassmarket, we were frustrated at Fountainbridge falling through at the last minute,” said co-owner Craig Neilson.

“It’s absolutely gutting to not have a permanent home in this sensational city. But it gives us a chance to create something extra-special for our customers to enjoy.

“Now that we know we’re staying longer, we’re introducing a bangin’ new golf course along with some additional local food and drink”.

Fore Play Crazy Golf are promising a bigger and better ‘locally-inspired’ course for the venue, which is set to open in the coming months.

In the meantime, customers have been told to keep their eyes peeled for further news and enjoy one last tee-off at the iconic “Wee Bobby” course, before it ‘goes to the graveyard’.

The news will be welcomed by many, with Fore Play Crazy Golf having become a popular local venue.

Described as ‘a locally-inspired, social experience for grown-ups’ on its website, it offers “bespoke” crazy golf where players can drink “signature cocktails” while they putt.

