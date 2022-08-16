Sign up to our Cost of living insights newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The new space, dubbed ‘Canned Laughter’, is the first of its kind and will allow six audience members to enjoy unreleased comedy material in the comfort of... a five-metre-long can.

With a history of producing some of the funniest adverts to ever grace our screens, Irn Bru has now hand-selected some of Scotland’s established and rising social media stars to provide the laughs at the new venue, which will be siutated on The Mound.

To launch the venue, Irn-Brju has partnered with one of the country’s most acclaimed TikTokers, Paul Black, who has amassed millions of views across social media platforms, leading to a BBC pilot and a stage-show at the SECC.

Fringe-goers are being invited to celebrate the next generation of Scottish talent in one of the quirkiest venue at this year’s Edinburgh Fringe – a giant can of Irn-Bru.

Performing skits, personal anecdotes, and side-splitting stories, he is one of the hottest acts at this year’s Edinburgh Festival and a shining light of the next generation of Scottish comedy talent.

Alongside Black, there will be unreleased sketches from performers including Irn-Bru superfan Myles Omar, Stephen Buchanan, Olivia Topalian and Bash the Entertainer.

Adrian Troy, marketing director at AG Barr, said: “Scottish comedy thrives on social media platforms – whether it’s a viral Tweet or a hilarious video clip.

“Over the past couple of years, the TikTok comedy scene has really taken off and once again Scottish Patter is right at the heart of it.

“Irn-Bru has always championed Scotland’s unrivalled sense of humour in all its forms, so it only felt right to give it a dedicated platform at the Edinburgh Fringe. We cannot wait to welcome fans into our giant can to experience these hilarious unreleased TikToks first hand.”

Paul Black said: “TikTok has opened so many doors for me which wouldn't have otherwise been possible.

“I’ve just completed a seven-night run at the Gilded Balloon and I've got a pretty hectic year ahead.

“None of these opportunities would have come my way without the audience I can reach on social media – so it's amazing that Irn-Bru is supporting Scotland's online comedy community.”