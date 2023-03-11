News you can trust since 1873
Edinburgh furniture: 8 places in Edinburgh and the Lothians to get reclaimed and pre-loved furniture

Fancy giving the house a bit of a make over but watching the pennies? Here are the best places in Edinburgh and the Lothians to get pre-loved furniture.

Rachel Mackie
By Rachel Mackie
11th Mar 2023, 4:45am

For a cheaper, more creative and more environmentally friendly option, pre loved and reclaimed furniture is the way forward. There are some great places across Edinburgh and the Lothians where you can get some unique and exciting finds. Here are eight of our favourites.

With a bookshop attached, you can get your shelves and books to fill them at the same time!

1. Bethany Trust - Leith Walk

At the foot of Leith Walk, this large shop sells furniture and electrical goods second hand - with your money going to a great cause.

2. British Heart Foundation - Leith Walk

The Edinburgh Furniture Initiative can be found on Gorgie Road and is packed with great second hand furniture.

3. Edinburgh Furniture Initiative

Yup - another one, but just as good as it's Leith Walk sister.

4. British Heart Foundation - Dalry

