Edinburgh George Street bus incident: 63-year-old male pedestrian taken to hospital with serious injuries

Kevin Quinn
By Kevin Quinn

Reporter

Published 9th Dec 2024, 10:07 BST
A 63-year-old male pedestrian was taken to hospital with serious injuries yesterday after a double decker bus crashed on George Street.

Road policing officers are appealing for information following the serious crash at around 1.50pm on Sunday, December 8, when police received a report of a crash involving a 63-year-old male pedestrian and a double decker bus on George Street.

Most Popular

Emergency services attended and the pedestrian was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh Hospital for treatment to serious injuries. There were no reports of any other injuries.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Emergency services at the scene on George Street yesterday following the incident involving a double decker bus and a pedestrian.placeholder image
Emergency services at the scene on George Street yesterday following the incident involving a double decker bus and a pedestrian. | National World

The road was closed to allow enquiries to be carried out and re-opened at around 9pm on Sunday night.

Sergeant Jamie Humpage said: “Our enquires are ongoing to establish the full circumstances and I am appealing to anyone who witnessed the crash and hasn’t already spoken to officers to get in touch.

“I would also appeal to anyone who was in the area at the time and who may have dash cam or private CCTV which could assist to contact us.”

Anyone who can assist is asked to call Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 1703 of Sunday, 8 December, 2024.

Related topics:EdinburghGeorge StreetHospitalPolice ScotlandEmergency services
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice