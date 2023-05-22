Edinburgh gin distilleries are celebrating after being named among the very best in the UK.

Edinburgh Gin Distillery and Holyrood Distillery were voted the third and fourth best gin distilleries in the UK respectively, according to new research by South Western Railway. The research analysed Google reviews, TikTok views, Instagram hashtags and Google searches to award each distillery a score out of 100.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Reacting to the news, a spokesperson for Edinburgh Gin Distillery said: “We are delighted and honoured to announce that Edinburgh Gin has been voted the 3rd best Gin Distillery in the UK by South Western Railway. This is a testament to our passion for crafting high-quality gins that are filled with wonder and inspired by our home city.

Edinburgh Gin Distillery has been named among the best in the UK

"We would like to thank all our customers, partners and staff for their support and loyalty. We invite you to celebrate with us by enjoying a glass of our award-winning gin, whether it’s our classic London Dry, our flavoured gins or our gin liqueurs. Cheers!”

Found in Rutland Street in the West End, Edinburgh Gin Distillery launched in 2010 with its classic London Dry Gin. The award-winning Holyrood Distillery, which was named fourth best gin distiller in the UK, is based in the city's Old Town. Both distilleries provide guided tour experiences. Top of the list was Bombay Sapphire Distillery in Hampshire, with The Lakes Distillery in Cumbria coming in second. Tobermory Distillery in Argyll and Bute was named fifth best, and Stirling Distillery came in 10th.

Advertisement Hide Ad