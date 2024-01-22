Here's the hairdressers that made the cut.

When it comes to getting a decent haircut, colour or a restyle you want to be sure you pick a salon that is trusted by customers.

Edinburgh has a wide range of hairstylists and beauty specialists, so there are many options for enhancing your looks. A new cut or colour is the perfect way to banish the January blues. And with Valentine's Day just around the corner you might be thinking about looking your best to impress.

To find out which salons are most complimented by clients who have actually visited them, we looked at Google reviews. The top salons and hairdressers that have above 4.7 out of 5 stars in customer ratings on Google are listed here, in no particular order.

1 . Muse Hair Muse Hair on Ferry Road has a top rating with 4.9 on Google and over 300 reviews. One recent customer said 'The best haircut i have ever had! So great at consulting with me beforehand, listening to exactly what my vision was and then using their expertise to adapt this to my hair type.' Photo: Third party Photo Sales

2 . Urban Edinburgh Urban Edinburgh scored highly with 4.9 from more than 200 reviews. One customer wrote 'I'm very happy with the service and the place and will keep referring friends here'. Others praised the atmosphere and professional staff. Photo: Third party Photo Sales

3 . Bijour Hair Bijour Hair in Leith was highly rated with 5 stars on Google. One customer said ' Brilliant place, great team, always feel welcome. Great prices too. Would recommend a million times over'. Photo: Third party Photo Sales

4 . Paige Conner Hairdressing Paige Conner Hairdressing on Broughton Street got excellent reviews. One customer said 'Excellent service and perfect haircut. 5 stars! Thank you ' Photo: Third party Photo Sales