Edinburgh Hogmanay: 18 photos of Edinburgh New Year celebrations in 2012
Hogmanay memories from a decade ago
With Edinburgh gearing up to celebrate the end of 2022 with Hogmanay celebrations, we’ve taken a look back at the occasion in the Capital 10 years ago, as city residents and visitors saw in the bells for 2013.
Thousands of people gathered in the city to mark the end of the year and the start of the next, with events held across the Capital in the run-up to New Year’s Eve and on the big day itself, including the Torchlight Procession, the street party on Princes Street and concert in the gardens.
Scottish rock bands Simple Minds and The View performed at the special Hogmanay concert in Princess Street Gardens at the Ross Bandstand, rounding off 2012 in style, as revellers came together to party into the New Year of 2013.