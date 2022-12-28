Hogmanay memories from a decade ago

With Edinburgh gearing up to celebrate the end of 2022 with Hogmanay celebrations, we’ve taken a look back at the occasion in the Capital 10 years ago, as city residents and visitors saw in the bells for 2013.

Thousands of people gathered in the city to mark the end of the year and the start of the next, with events held across the Capital in the run-up to New Year’s Eve and on the big day itself, including the Torchlight Procession, the street party on Princes Street and concert in the gardens.

Scottish rock bands Simple Minds and The View performed at the special Hogmanay concert in Princess Street Gardens at the Ross Bandstand, rounding off 2012 in style, as revellers came together to party into the New Year of 2013.

1. Spectacular The Edinburgh Hogmanay Fireworks 2012, from St Andrew House looking over North-Bridge and Waverley Train-Station and Edinburgh Old Town. Photo: Paul Peter Rhu-Mhor Fraser Photo Sales

2. Party time! Friends Maeve Mclernon, Harriet Wood, Ashley Kelly mark the end of 2012 on Princes Street. Photo by Greg macvean. Photo: Greg Macvean Photo Sales

3. Jumping for joy Getting ready for the 2012 celebrations in Edinburgh. Katherine Clark and Kellie Nicol from the Hogmanay store. Photo by Jayne Wright. Photo: Jayne Wright Photo Sales

4. Lighting up Calton Hill The torchlight procession ends at Calton Hill, as part of the New Year Hogmanay 2012 celebrations. Photo by Ian Georgeson. Photo: Ian Georgeson Photo Sales