More than 2,000 children are stuck in temporary accommodation in Edinburgh as 2022 nears its end, according to official homelessness figures.

Lothian Labour MSP Sarah Boyack said the number of children staying in temporary accommodation across Scotland had soared to a "shameful" record high of 8,635. "That includes 2,265 children in Edinburgh – an increase of 20 per cent on the previous year and an appalling increase of 930 per cent since 2002." Only Glasgow has a higher figure with 2,825 children in temporary accommodation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ms Boyack said that overall the length of time people have to spend in temporary accommodation had also been climbing year-on-year across Scotland, with families being hit hardest by long waits. In Edinburgh couples with children are now typically stuck in temporary accommodation for an average of 725 days - longer than in any other council area in Scotland.

The number of children in temporary accommodation in Edinburgh has increased by 930 per cent since 2002.

Ms Boyack said: “It is nothing short of a national scandal. Things are at crisis point across Scotland, after years of neglect under the SNP. Leaving children stranded in limbo for so long will have a devastating effect on their wellbeing, attainment and life chances. The SNP need to act urgently to fix this shameful dereliction of duty and make sure families in Edinburgh have the safe, secure housing they need. It is appalling that children can be stuck in temporary accommodation for nearly two years.”

Earlier this month, the Evening News revealed people from Edinburgh were being sent to temporary accommodation as far away as Inverness, more than 150 miles from the Capital. Sources told of reports from people who had gone to the council for housing help being unable to get access to accommodation in the city, including families with children.

Advertisement Hide Ad